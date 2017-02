DUNEDIN Sept 15 New Zealand flyhalf Aaron Cruden kicked two late penalties as the All Blacks hung on to beat South Africa 21-11 in their Rugby Championship clash at Otago Stadium on Saturday.

The All Blacks scored two tries, to fullback Israel Dagg and replacement scrumhalf Aaron Smith, while Cruden slotted three penalties and a conversion.

Springboks winger Bryan Habana scored a brilliant individual try early in the second half to take his South African try-scoring record to 43, while Morne Steyn and his replacement Johan Goosen added a penalty each.

The South Africans, however, gave up 20 points worth of missed kicks from six penalties and a conversion, while fullback Zane Kirchner missed a long-range drop goal attempt. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)