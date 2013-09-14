AUCKLAND, Sept 14 A two-try performance from captain Kieran Read helped New Zealand grab the lead in the Rugby Championship after a 29-15 victory over a 14-man South Africa, who had Bismarck du Plessis sent off for two contentious yellow cards on Saturday.

The All Blacks' bonus point victory, courtesy of tries to Read, Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane, however, came at a cost with flyhalf Daniel Carter appearing to suffer a bad collarbone injury in a bruising tackle from du Plessis.

Du Plessis was yellow carded for that tackle on Carter then received a second yellow, and automatic red, in the first minute of the second half for leading with his elbow into the throat of Liam Messam.

New Zealand, who had Read and Ma'a Nonu sinbinned in the final 10 minutes, moved to 17 points having achieved their fourth victory, while the Springboks remained on 13 points and next host Australia in Cape Town while the All Blacks travel to La Plata to meet Argentina with both games on Sept. 28. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)