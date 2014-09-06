NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 6 Winger Julian Savea scored two tries as New Zealand again struggled to put Argentina away before they eventually ground their way to a 28-9 win in their tightly contested Rugby Championship clash at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Liam Messam and Aaron Smith also scored tries for the All Blacks, while Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty but missed four other kicks, before he was replaced by Colin Slade, who kicked a penalty and a conversion.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez slotted three penalties for the Pumas, who were unlucky to have a try to Leonardo Senatore inexplicably ruled out by referee Pascal Gauzere, who said the number eight's charge down of a clearing kick was a knock on.

The All Blacks play South Africa in Wellington next week, while the Pumas play Australia. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)