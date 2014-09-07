NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 7 Injuries to Sam Whitelock and Liam Messam pose a selection conundrum for All Blacks' coach Steve Hansen as they prepare for their Rugby Championship clash with South Africa next week in Wellington.

Whitelock damaged his rib cartilage midway through the first half of the All Blacks' 28-9 victory over Argentina at McLean Park on Saturday, while Messam injured a quadriceps muscle when he scored a try.

"He's sore. He's got a rib cartilage rather than a rib fracture," Hansen told reporters on Sunday about the extent of Whitelock's injury. "We will see over the next few days how that comes right. Worst case he's out for four weeks, best is three.

"Yeah, he's (Messam) not okay. He has done a quad and again he's three to four weeks off as well."

While Jeremy Thrush played for more than 50 minutes against the Pumas and will be expected to start with Brodie Retallick next week against the Springboks in Wellington, Hansen's dilemma is in the makeup of his bench.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Dominic Bird, who were both named in the original squad ahead of Thrush, are still recovering from long-term injuries and while Tuipulotu was likely to be fit enough to play, Hansen was concerned at throwing him into a test without much rugby in recent weeks.

Hansen had said after the match on Saturday the original plan had been to get Tuipulotu and Bird playing in New Zealand's provincial championship before re-introducing them.

"We won't panic about that and see how everyone is," Hansen said. "Patrick and Dominic are getting closer to playing and we will see how they're going later in the week."

Hansen was unsure if they would go outside the squad, though loose forward Steven Luatua now looms as the logical cover having filled for the first two matches of the Rugby Championship as the lock/loose forward replacement.

Luatua could conceivably fill that dual role in Wellington, with Sam Cane starting at openside flanker and captain Richie McCaw switching to the blindside of the scrum with Kieran Read at number eight.

OPTIONS

Cane told reporters that McCaw, who played blindside flanker for much of the Super Rugby season, had spent periods of training at six and number eight as a contingency ahead of the Pumas' game.

The trio appeared to complement each other's skills on Saturday and while Hansen said it was an option next week he would not be making his plans public until he had to when the team was named on Thursday.

"We'll have to wait see. I can't answer that question, not because I can't but because I don't want to.

"No point in telling South Africa what we're going to do now. We have got options."

While injuries have created a selection dilemma in the forwards, Hansen will need to determine the makeup of his back three next week against the Springboks after a solid return to test rugby by fullback Israel Dagg.

The 26-year-old local product was sound defensively, injected himself on the counter attack and whose booming right foot released pressure for the home side, ensuring that Ben Smith may stay on the wing for the Wellington game.

Beauden Barrett also showed in his first start at flyhalf, wayward goal kicking aside, that he was more than capable of taking control of a test match from the beginning.

The 23-year-old Wellington Hurricanes' pivot had a hand in three of the All Blacks' four tries, challenged the defensive line, kicked astutely out of the hand and was a capable defender on the inside channels.

Barrett's only black mark was a wayward goal kicking performance, missing four shots at goal, that would've added nine points to the All Blacks scoreline and Aaron Cruden's return from a chest injury could see him return to the bench.

"Whatever the case is, we just look to roll on," Barrett said. "It's a huge challenge up against us next week South Africa and if I'm on the bench or starting, happy days." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)