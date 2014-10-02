Oct 2 Lock Brodie Retallick and loosehead prop Wyatt Crockett lost their race to be fit in time for the All Blacks' final Rugby Championship clash against South Africa on Saturday.

Retallick was suffering from concussion-like symptoms after coming off in the 34-13 victory over Argentina last week in La Plata, while Crockett received a bad cut under his eye that required stitches.

Jeremy Thrush has replaced Retallick with loose forward Steven Luatua providing cover from the bench, while Joe Moody will start his first test at Ellis Park.

New Zealand have already wrapped up their third successive Rugby Championship title after last week's bonus-point victory.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Malakai Fekitoa, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Steven Luatua, 20-Liam Messam, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Ryan Crotty (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)