AUCKLAND Aug 23 Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper
cranked up the pressure on himself and his team on Thursday as
they began final preparations for their crucial Rugby
Championship clash with New Zealand on Saturday at Eden Park.
Cooper was recalled to the side on Thursday 10 months after
suffering a sickening knee injury at the same ground during the
World Cup.
However, the New Zealand-born player was not prepared to
discuss his return, or answer queries about facing the All
Blacks again, when he fronted local reporters in Sydney.
"That's all I want to say is, I'm back. I'm fit, healthy -
I'm ready to go. And I'll see everybody at Eden Park," Cooper
told reporters at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney before stalking off.
Asked if he had anything else to add, he replied: "No,
that's it". The whole exchange lasted around 10 seconds,
according to stunned local media.
Virtually untouchable when the mood takes him at Super Rugby
level, Cooper has struggled to impose his will on test matches,
particularly against the All Blacks.
His most memorable meltdown came during the World Cup
semi-final loss when he was jeered from the time he kicked the
ball into touch from the opening whistle and played poorly
thereafter.
Thursday's walkout caused a massive media storm in Australia,
where Wallabies' coach Robbie Deans has come under increasing
pressure after his side were beaten 27-19 by the All Blacks last
week in Sydney.
Local media reported before the competition began that the
New Zealander's job would be under threat if the Wallabies did
not win the Rugby Championship or regain the Bledisloe Cup from
the All Blacks, who have held it since 2003.
Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones added fuel to the fire on
Thursday when he told New Zealand radio station LiveSport he
thought Deans was "out of his depth" and that Australia were
being "badly coached".
X-FACTOR
Australia have not beaten the All Blacks at Eden Park since
1986 and Deans reinstated Cooper to provide the backline with an
X-factor after their stilted performance last week in Sydney
offered little creativity and enterprise.
"Quade will be very keen to get back out there and play,"
Deans said. "These blokes who play at this level understand you
play in hostile environments, it's about what you do, how you
respond.
"It's not so much about the past, it's about right now.
"Tough experiences produce one of two responses. Either you
build resilience and develop your toughness and keep going, or
you opt out. And I think you'll see a good response."
Deans may have unwittingly added to the pressure with his
decision to drop fullback Kurtley Beale, widely regarded as a
world class talent, after an uncharacteristically poor
performance against New Zealand last week.
"He's still part of the group and there's no doubt he'll
re-establish himself in time but obviously he wasn't a bundle of
confidence last week and we need blokes this week who are,"
Deans said.
One factor that Deans needed to remedy quickly before
Saturday's clash is the way in which the All Blacks pack upset
scrumhalf Will Genia's rhythm and blasted the Wallabies'
forwards off the ball at the breakdown.
Part of that onus now falls on rookie openside flanker
Michael Hooper, who is making his first test start. Hooper will
try to fill the gap left by the absence of David Pocock, who is
expected to miss three months after having knee surgery.
The only change made by New Zealand coach Steve Hansen was
at loosehead prop, where Wyatt Crockett replaces Tony Woodcock,
who suffered a rib cartilage injury during last week's victory.
The All Blacks appeared rusty, but in control, in Sydney and
wasted several opportunities to blow out the scoreline with
handling errors and poor option taking.
"Australia will be pretty disappointed with how they played
last week," Hansen told reporters in Auckland. "It sounds like
they've battened down the hatches and are getting into it a wee
bit.
"We've got to expect they'll raise their accuracy and
intensity. We are going to have to do the same."
