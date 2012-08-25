(Adds quotes)
AUCKLAND Aug 25 Daniel Carter ensured New
Zealand converted their territorial domination into points as
the All Blacks beat Australia 22-0 in their Rugby Championship
clash at Eden Park on Saturday.
Flyhalf Carter kicked five penalties and converted Israel
Dagg's try to score 17 points for the All Blacks, whose victory
ensured they retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 10th successive
season and piled the pressure on Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.
New Zealand, who have now held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003,
have not lost to Australia at Eden Park since 1986. They have
also won 14 of their 17 tests against their closest neighbours
since Deans took over as coach in 2008.
The All Blacks face Australia in the third match of the
series, which is not part of the Rugby Championship, in Brisbane
on Oct. 20.
"To lock the Bledisloe up for another year, I'm very proud
of the way the guys took to their work," All Blacks captain
Richie McCaw said in a pitchside interview.
The All Blacks dominated territory for much of the game, and
forced the Wallabies to play much of their rugby inside their
own half.
The world champions did not concede a kickable penalty until
the 51st minute, though the Wallabies chose to kick for an
attacking lineout in the corner and then lost the ball.
"We realised the Wallabies would come back more intensely.
They certainly did that but we showed what we were made of when
we didn't have the ball.
"It was about getting the line speed up and knocking them
over. There was a period there where we had to defend on our
line and got a turnover so I'm very happy there."
The Wallabies, who had captain Will Genia sinbinned in the
first half for a professional foul, were more combative in
contact than they were in last week's 27-19 loss in Sydney but
the backline still lacked punch despite the presence of
mercurial playmaker Quade Cooper.
"You have to give credit to this All Blacks side, they're a
great team and they have achieved so much," Genia said.
"They're going to turn up every week and to be honest I
think we got taught a lesson tonight."
TEAM TRY
The All Blacks, who had a 9-0 lead at halftime courtesy of
three Carter penalties, put the game beyond doubt in the first
10 minutes of the second half when Carter slotted his fourth
penalty and Dagg smashed over after a superb team buildup.
Carter converted the try then added his fifth penalty to
give the All Blacks a 22-0 lead.
"We ... thought we were in it (at halftime)," Genia said.
"We wanted to make a good start in the second half but they
got the first points and they're a team when they smell blood,
they take it."
The All Blacks should have extended their lead throughout
the second half but blew several try-scoring opportunities due
to poor handling and choosing the wrong option.
"We let a few (scoring opportunities) go begging with a lack
of patience," McCaw added.
"I think we were creating space and were probably half a
pass away from getting there but sometimes holding (on to the
ball) for that one extra ruck can mean the difference between
scoring and not.
"At the end of the day a test match win against the
Wallabies you have to be happy, and to do two in a row is
great."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Peter Rutherford)