Sept 2 Not content with crushing Australia to retain the Bledisloe Cup, New Zealand will be looking to sharpen their attack even further against Argentina next weekend.

Having beaten the Wallabies 27-19 and 22-0 to open their Rugby Championship campaign over the past two weeks, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen wants more ruthlessness from his side.

"I'd like to put quite a bit of polish on it," Hansen told reporters. "I wasn't that happy with our last performance.

"We played with great intensity and great purpose but we weren't very accurate and we need to be a lot more accurate if we want to be happy with our performance."

The world champion All Blacks, who coughed up several try-scoring chances against Australia, are at full strength for the clash against the Pumas in Wellington on Saturday.

New Zealand beat Argentina 33-10 in the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup but the scoreline slightly flattered the tournament winners who were troubled early on.

"I think they're coming here to try and win this game as they did in the quarter-final," said Hansen. "They were bitterly disappointed at the end of that.

"They clearly thought they could win and we'll be expecting them to come out and try and win the game. We will be doing our utmost to make sure we win."

Argentina opened the Rugby Championship with a 27-6 loss to South Africa in Cape Town before holding the Springboks 16-16 in a forward dominated contest in Mendoza last weekend.

Hansen said his side would be wary of Argentina's big pack.

"Up front they're very, very strong and I think the backs are underestimated as well," he said. "They're a good side and they proved that last week when they should've beaten South Africa.

"We'll respect them and go into this game the same as we would against any top nation and try and prepare as well as we possibly can." (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick Johnston)