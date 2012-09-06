By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 6 The influence of World
Cup-winning coach Graham Henry on a fast-improving Argentina
could spell trouble for his former team New Zealand on Saturday
as the All Blacks look to find top form in the Rugby
Championship minus the talents of injured flyhalf Daniel Carter.
Henry, who led New Zealand to World Cup triumph on home soil
last year, was appointed as a technical advisor to the Pumas in
March and has been involved in their preparations for their
inaugural Rugby Championship campaign.
Henry's inside knowledge of the All Blacks will have no
doubt helped Argentina prepare to nullify New Zealand's
strengths and exploit their weaknesses when they meet on
Saturday at Wellington Regional Stadium.
"He'll have done quite a bit of analysis on us, because he's
one of the best analysis men in the world," All Blacks coach
Steve Hansen told reporters on Thursday.
"Because he is a great student of the game, to have him
prepare a side to play against you, at the end of it we'll find
out whether we've got any weaknesses or not."
The typically wry Hansen, who was part of Henry's World Cup
winning staff, said he had a "split" attitude to Henry joining
the Pumas, and was hopeful he had not given too much away.
"You're thinking here's a guy who has been intimate with the
(All Blacks) team for a long time and hopefully he doesn't tell
them everything," Hansen added.
"On the other hand it's really exciting because we've moved
on a bit from when he was here. They will be attacking us in
different places, which will be great for us."
Hansen was also mindful of the traditional strength of the
Pumas' pack, bringing back loosehead prop Tony Woodcock after he
missed the second test against Australia in Auckland late last
month with a rib injury.
Hansen also gave the rangy Victor Vito the nod at blindside
flanker to test himself against a pack that will provide more
starch than the Wallabies and proved a handful at the breakdown
against South Africa in Mendoza.
Captain Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe was particularly
effective against the Springboks and with the return of the
dynamic Juan Manuel Leguizamon, the Pumas' loose forward trio
will test Vito's physicality at the breakdown and around the
fringes.
The All Blacks were also dealt a blow with the late
withdrawal of flyhalf Carter following a calf strain, though
Aaron Cruden has proved more than capable in his test
appearances over the past 12 months.
The team will also be boosted by the return of centre Conrad
Smith, who missed the two matches against the Wallabies after
having eye surgery where he will links again with Ma'a Nonu.
Nonu also moves back to his preferred inside centre role
after the departure of the line-breaking Sonny Bill Williams for
Japan.
Smith's return, however, is likely to add greater cohesion
to the All Blacks' attack after Williams and Nonu did not quite
gel as a combination and the outside backs were guilty of
blowing several try-scoring opportunities against the Wallabies.
"If you let them play, they are lethal," Pumas centre
Santiago Fernandez told the Argentine Rugby Union website
(www.uar.com.ar) of the attacking options the All Blacks have
out wide.
"They are the best in the world and ... we know we have to
play a perfect game.
"We are positive and think that things are going (well)."
Teams
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith,
12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith,
8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Victor Vito, 5-Brodie
Retallick, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony
Woodcock
Argentina: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho,
13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla,
10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Juan Martin
Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio
Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan
Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero.
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
