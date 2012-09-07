By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 7
WELLINGTON, Sept 7 World Cup-winning coach
Graham Henry's involvement with Argentina will only lift the
standard of the Rugby Championship, according to All Blacks
captain Richie McCaw.
Henry, who led New Zealand to World Cup triumph on home soil
last year, was appointed as a technical advisor to the Pumas in
March and has been involved in their preparations for their
inaugural Rugby Championship campaign.
His former assistant Steve Hansen, who succeeded Henry in
the All Blacks job, said he had slightly mixed feelings about
his ex-boss taking the role with the Pumas but McCaw was not as
perturbed as his coach.
"To be honest it doesn't really worry me," McCaw told
reporters as a strong northerly wind whipped across the field at
Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday, a day ahead of the Pumas'
clash against New Zealand.
"If you took a step back from a purely New Zealand point of
view, you want four teams that are hugely competitive and
Argentina have already shown that.
"They probably should have won their last outing against
South Africa (a 16-16 draw in Mendoza) and that makes for a good
competition and shows that you just have to be on your job each
week."
McCaw, who had a close relationship with Henry since he took
over as captain from Tana Umaga after the 2005 grand slam tour,
said he had met up with his former coach on Thursday.
"He gave me the full game plan so I'm pretty happy," he
added while laughing.
McCaw was also not concerned that Henry had 'spilled the
beans' on the All Blacks tactics, strengths or weaknesses,
pointing out that video footage of their games were widely
available and that analysis of teams was now standard.
"Well you watch last week's game and you pick up what you
want anyway. It's always the way, you have an idea about what
the opposition will do and the key is that you stop it.
"I've been in teams that know what the other team is going
to do and there is nothing you can do to stop it."
ACCURACY, PATIENCE
The All Blacks have won their first two matches in the Rugby
Championship with comfortable victories over Australia, but in
both matches they wasted several try-scoring opportunities and
both Hansen and McCaw said they had spoken about ensuring they
improved their accuracy and patience against the Pumas.
"Sometimes holding on to it (the ball) for one extra phase
can make the difference and I don't know whether that's the
guys' overeagerness," McCaw added.
"It's just about calming down a little bit and making sure
you see what's in front of you and make those decisions right.
"I think we were creating half chances and sometimes you
just have to have that patience to make it a full chance. It
does come down to the individuals but sometimes the whole team
needs to get that instinct right."
The world champions also had a late blow with flyhalf Daniel
Carter ruled out with a calf strain on Thursday after initially
being named, with Aaron Cruden stepping in to start the match.
McCaw hinted that their preparation had not been effected
with Cruden taking a greater role as Carter battled to ensure he
was fit for the clash.
Last year's World Cup campaign when first Carter, Colin
Slade, and then Cruden went down injured, prompting Stephen
Donald to abandon his fishing holiday and join the team ahead of
the final before he kicked the winning penalty, had also held
them in good stead.
"You... realise that you have to get on with it," McCaw said
of the lessons from the World Cup.
"We have been in that situation before and I'm sure Azza
(Cruden) is ready to go.
"(He) has played well while filling in there and proved
himself over the last wee while, so you just get on with it."
(Editing by John O'Brien)