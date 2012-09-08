By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 8 Two late tries from wingers
Julian Savea and Cory Jane gave the All Blacks a 21-5 victory
over Argentina in their Rugby Championship match that was
disrupted by a power cut in the port area of New Zealand's
capital city on Saturday.
Wellington Regional Stadium, which sits on land adjacent to
the port, was plunged into darkness during the halftime break
because of the outage, which delayed the start of the second
half for about 15 minutes.
The blackout was an apt metaphor for the game, with few
highlights to speak about as both sides battled driving rain and
swirling gale-force winds.
"They put us under a bit of pressure, but I was very happy
with the way we came out in the second half. We played at the
right end of the field and that pressure told in the end," All
Blacks captain Richie McCaw said in a pitchside interview.
"We got a bit frustrated with the scrum, couldn't quite get
it right."
The Pumas were brutal in defence and brilliant at
controlling the tempo of the game as they slowed it down at
every opportunity, meandering to lineouts and taking time to set
their scrum.
They also flooded the breakdown with their second and third
tacklers flopping over the ball carrier in an attempt to stop
the world champions developing momentum as the All Blacks failed
to adequately clear them from the ruck.
The All Blacks, however, only had themselves to blame for
much of their performance as they failed to correct errors that
had blighted their previous two matches in the competition,
back-to-back victories over Australia.
They committed basic mistakes with what ball they did have,
dropping passes, getting penalised for holding on to it for too
long and poor option taking.
The first half produced limited scoring opportunities with
flyhalf Aaron Cruden kicking two penalties for the home side in
the first spell.
Veteran prop Rodrigo Roncero scored the only try after All
Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu had turned the ball over inside his own
22-metre area.
Cruden kicked an early penalty in the second half but it was
not until the 66th minute before the All Blacks finally got a
backline move to work with Nonu and Conrad Smith committing
players and feeding Savea for a try in the corner.
Jane scored in the opposite corner six minutes later from a
long cut out pass by Cruden to give the All Blacks a 19-5 lead
with just under 10 minutes remaining to put the game out of
reach.
McCaw felt the blackout had little effect on the outcome,
"It was a bit weird but the big thing was to keep your mind
on the job, it was the same for both teams and so we weren't
going to use it as an excuse and we were able to come and turn
it around from where we weren't quite satisfied in the first
half," he said.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)