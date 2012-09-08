(Adds detail)
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 8 Two late tries from wingers
Julian Savea and Cory Jane gave the All Blacks a 21-5 victory
over Argentina in their Rugby Championship match that was
disrupted by a power cut in the port area of New Zealand's
capital city on Saturday.
Wellington Regional Stadium, which sits on land adjacent to
the port, was plunged into darkness during the halftime break
because of the outage, which delayed the start of the second
half for about 15 minutes.
The blackout was an apt metaphor for the game, with few
highlights to speak of as both sides battled driving rain and
swirling gale-force winds.
Even so, the Pumas dispelled any thoughts it could take them
a couple of years to be competitive in the southern hemisphere
competition.
"The Argentinians were in the game," New Zealand coach Steve
Hansen told reporters after his side completed their 13th
successive test win. "They're a welcome addition to this
competition.
"They're only going to get better and better. They're
already a very good side at the moment."
Argentina had drawn 16-16 with the Springboks in Mendoza two
weeks ago, a match they probably should have won, to demonstrate
they were more than competitive.
New Zealand and Argentina had met last year in the rugby
World Cup quarter-finals, with the All Blacks taking more than
60 minutes to finally subdue the Pumas with Piri Weepu kicking
seven penalties in a 33-10 win.
It was a similar pattern on Saturday, when it took until the
66th minute before the All Blacks finally cracked the Pumas'
defence when Savea was put over in the corner after Ma'a Nonu
and Conrad Smith had created some space.
The All Blacks followed it up with a try for Jane six
minutes later from a long cut out pass by flyhalf Aaron Cruden
to give the All Blacks a 19-5 lead with just under 10 minutes
remaining and put the game out of reach.
BRUTAL DEFENCE
Prior to that point, the Pumas had been brutal in defence
and brilliant at controlling the tempo of the game as they
slowed it down at every opportunity, meandering to lineouts and
taking time to set their scrum.
They also flooded the breakdown with their second and third
tacklers flopping over the ball carrier in an attempt to stop
the world champions developing momentum as the All Blacks failed
to adequately clear them from the ruck.
The All Blacks, however, only had themselves to blame for
much of their performance as they failed to correct errors that
had blighted their previous two matches in the competition,
back-to-back victories over Australia.
They committed basic mistakes with what ball they did have,
dropping passes, getting penalised for holding on to it for too
long and poor decision making.
"We probably need to hold the ball at times when we tried to
push passes," New Zealand captain Richie McCaw said.
"There was space there and we were trying to get the ball
there, that put us under pressure and that's when we turned the
ball over."
The first half produced limited scoring opportunities with
flyhalf Cruden kicking two penalties for the home side in the
first spell while veteran prop Rodrigo Roncero scored the only
try after Nonu had turned the ball over inside his own 22-metre
area.
Cruden kicked an early penalty in the second half and while
the All Blacks controlled territory and possession it was not
until the last 15 minutes that they managed to crack the
defensive screen and pull away.
"We are disappointed with the result but happy with the way
the players are playing the game," Pumas coach Santiago Phelan
said. "The players gave 100 percent and that is very important
for us ...because we have to keep on improving because we are
playing the best teams in the world."
(Editing by John O'Brien)