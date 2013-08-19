(Recasts, adds details, quotes)

WELLINGTON Aug 19 New Zealand have further concerns at flyhalf ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship return match against Australia, with Aaron Cruden and Beauden Barrett picking up injuries in the 47-29 win over the Wallabies.

Cruden, who replaced injured veteran Dan Carter for last Saturday's opener in Sydney, was nursing a sore knee after his man-of-the-match performance, while his stand-in Barrett had sustained a calf injury, the team said on Monday.

Uncapped back Tom Taylor and 10-test flyhalf Colin Slade have been brought into the squad as cover for the pair, who missed training on Monday and were to have scans.

The rash of injuries in the pivotal position has revived memories of New Zealand's struggles at the 2011 World Cup, where first-choice flyhalf Carter and back-up Slade were both sidelined.

Cruden, third in line, came off injured early in the final, and his replacement Stephen Donald eventually kicked the winning penalty to hand the All Blacks an 8-7 win over France.

"We are happy with what we've got and we've been here before," assistant coach Ian Foster told reporters in Wellington.

"Quite honestly, whilst it's disappointing for the guys that have got niggles it's a great opportunity for the other two and it's going to give us a good chance to get a read on them this week."

Injuries have also struck the forwards, with Liam Messam confirmed to miss Saturday after being a late withdrawal for Sydney with a hamstring injury and Luke Romano a doubt after suffering a groin injury.

Loose forwards Luke Whitelock and Brad Shields were called into the squad as cover for the pair, but rising flanker Steven Luatua is likely to retain his place on the blindside at Wellington Regional Stadium after a solid game in his first start.

"It's one thing coming on and having a cameo when the test match is all over," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said of 22-year-old Luatua.

"But to get chucked in the deep end like that, you hope you get what we got and he'll get a lot of confidence out of tonight and there's a lot more in him.

"And that's the job of the coaching staff, to help him become an even better player."

Victory over Australia in Wellington on Saturday would see the world champion All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman Sea supremacy, for an 11th straight year, while giving them the perfect start to their Rugby Championshp title defence. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)