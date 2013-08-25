WELLINGTON Aug 25 The All Blacks' flyhalf curse has struck again with Tom Taylor ruled out of their next Rugby Championship clash against Argentina with a rib injury.

Taylor made his debut for the All Blacks in their 27-16 victory over Australia and was substituted late in the game after a collision in a tackle.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed on Sunday the 24-year-old would not be available for their game against the Pumas in Hamilton on Sept. 7.

"It seems to be a bogey in Wellington for 10s, that's for sure," Hansen said with a wry smile at the team's hotel.

Taylor was the fourth-choice flyhalf for the national side after injury ruled Daniel Carter (calf), Aaron Cruden (knee) and Beauden Barrett (calf) out of the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Carter and Barrett, however, were expected to be available for the Pumas' clash and Colin Slade, who replaced Taylor on Saturday would remain with the wider squad, Hansen said.

New Zealand's capital has been a troubling venue for All Blacks' flyhalves in recent years with Carter twice being injured while training ahead of a test match.

The first injury, a groin tear, ended his 2011 World Cup campaign and forced the All Blacks to bring Cruden and then Stephen Donald into their squad for the knockout phase of the competition.

Donald entered New Zealand sporting folklore by kicking a penalty in the 8-7 victory over France in the World Cup final at Eden Park.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)