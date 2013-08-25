* Taylor out for three weeks with rib injury

* All Blacks will look at rotation for Pumas clash (Adds details, quotes, byline)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 The All Blacks' flyhalf curse has struck again with Tom Taylor ruled out of their next Rugby Championship clash against Argentina with a rib injury.

Taylor made his debut for the All Blacks in their 27-16 victory over Australia and was substituted late in the game after a collision in a tackle.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed on Sunday the 24-year-old would be out for three weeks, including their Sept. 7 match against Pumas in Hamilton.

"It seems to be a bogey in Wellington for 10s, that's for sure," Hansen said with a wry smile at the team's hotel.

Taylor was the fourth-choice flyhalf after injury ruled Daniel Carter (calf), Aaron Cruden (knee) and Beauden Barrett (calf) out of the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Carter and Barrett, however, were expected to be available for the Pumas' clash and Colin Slade, who replaced Taylor on Saturday would remain with the wider squad, Hansen said.

New Zealand's capital has been a troubling venue for All Blacks' flyhalves in recent years with Carter twice being injured while training ahead of a test match.

The first injury, a groin tear, ended his 2011 World Cup campaign and forced the All Blacks to bring Cruden and then Stephen Donald into their squad for the knockout phase of the competition.

Donald entered New Zealand sporting folklore by kicking a penalty in the 8-7 victory over France in the World Cup final at Eden Park.

Hansen added that inside centre Ma'a Nonu would require further scans on an ankle injury he had been carrying for about a month, while prop Owen Franks would need a groin injury evaluated before the team reassemble in Hamilton next week.

"He (Nonu) is struggling a little bit with that ankle and we will have to take a look at him over the next couple of weeks," Hansen said. "But he has done really well considering he has only got one and three-quarter legs."

Nonu was also under scrutiny for a no-arms tackle on Wallaby James Slipper in the first half. Hansen said there had been no citing, but he thought it "worthy of looking at."

"The rules say you have to tackle with your arms," he added.

Hansen will look at rotating younger squad members in for the Pumas test, but having caught some of their 22-17 loss to South Africa in Mendoza, would not be taking them lightly.

"Nice wee reminder they will be hard to beat and that you have to respect everybody and to prepare well," Hansen said.

"We will probably look at introducing a couple of guys but it does depend on how we come through the next week."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)