SYDNEY Aug 16 New Zealand came up short of the record for most consecutive wins in top tier rugby when they were held to a draw by Australia on Saturday but there was pride mixed in with the disappointment for the world champions.

The All Blacks have played many better games on the 17-match run that took them to the brink of the record but rarely have they had to defend with such sheer bloody-mindedness.

New Zealand have been so dominant in the Rugby Championship over the last two years - they won all six matches in each campaign - that it is easy to forget that rivals South Africa and Australia are ranked second and third in the world.

Their defensive effort in the 12-12 draw was even more impressive for the fact they lost prop Wyatt Crockett to a yellow card at the end of the first half and replacement back Beauden Barrett to the sin bin 11 minutes from time.

"I congratulate Australia on their performance and I would like to say how proud I am of my team," said coach Steve Hansen.

"Although we made a lot of mistakes at times and probably didn't play the way we like to we did defend for long periods of time and we showed a lot of heart and courage.

"I think a lot of other teams would have crumbled under the pressure we were under.

"So very proud of that part of our performance and when you are playing one of the best sides in the world with only 14 men for 20 minutes it's hard work."

When you have won more than 90 percent of your tests, as the All Blacks have since Hansen took over after the 2011 World Cup triumph, anything but a victory is always going to hurt.

"Yeah, it's certainly a hollow feeling. You come to win and it didn't happen," said captain Richie McCaw.

"Probably at the end of the day we had the better part of the 30 minutes in the first half and then we struggled to play a lot of rugby after that.

"I guess one thing is that we get another crack next week, so we'll certainly keep an edge on during training."

The trans-Tasman Sea rivals meet again at Eden Park in Auckland next week for the return match and Hansen said he would not know the full injury toll from a physical encounter until Sunday.

The All Blacks have been downplaying the record for most consecutive wins by a top tier nation, which they now still share at 17 with the 1965-69 All Blacks and South Africa side of 1997-98.

"The record has been talked a lot by a lot of people but for us the record is the outcome of winning games," said Hansen.

"How does it feel not to get the record? The same as we feel about not getting the win - it sucks." (Editing by Justin Palmer)