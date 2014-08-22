AUCKLAND Aug 22 New Zealand were so disappointed with their draw against Australia last week that their buildup to the return clash at Eden Park on Saturday has been almost as intense as a key Bledisloe match from six years ago, according to captain Richie McCaw.

In similar circumstances, McCaw's side went to Sydney for a highly anticipated fixture in 2008 - Robbie Deans' first match in charge of the Wallabies against the All Blacks - that ended in a 34-19 loss for the visitors.

The All Blacks returned to New Zealand with their heads bowed and critics aiming for then coach Graham Henry, who had been reappointed at the end of 2007 instead of Deans, a decision that divided the country at the time.

McCaw's team turned around the result at Eden Park, putting the Wallabies to the sword with a 39-10 victory, which sparked a 10-match winning streak against their trans-Tasman neighbours that only ended in a last-gasp 26-24 loss in 2010.

On Saturday, they will hope for a similar emphatic victory after a week of heavy criticism following a 12-12 draw in Sydney that brought an end to their 17-match winning streak.

"I think over the years there's been occasions where a week apart things change a lot," McCaw told reporters on Friday at Eden Park.

"I think back to 2008 when we got put to the sword in Sydney and there was a fair bit of edge that week.

"I suppose it's comparable, definitely."

The All Blacks have said openly all week in their buildup to the clash at Eden Park how disappointed they were with their performance.

Both teams said after the Sydney match the draw felt like defeat, which McCaw said had only been exacerbated when they reviewed the game on Monday.

"It felt like a loss and when you review the game on Monday it certainly was a similar sort of situation," he added.

"That put the guys on front of their seats. There is a bit of an edge there but that's only words so far and it's about putting it into action tomorrow."

The All Blacks forwards had started well against the Wallabies last week, but they allowed the home side back into the game and lacked intensity to grind them down to ensure their backs had a steady supply of good ball.

"I thought the first 15 minutes or so we had the edge but we certainly let the Wallaby pack get back into it and they probably had the edge in the second half," McCaw said.

"Imagine telling the big boys that on Monday. They weren't happy.

"But that's all words. It's about putting it into action on the park." (Editing by Patrick Johnston)