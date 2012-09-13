By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 13
WELLINGTON, Sept 13 New Zealand's Rugby
Championship clash against South Africa on Saturday could shape
as a match that defines the way the international game is played
in the future.
The table-topping All Blacks, who have always preferred to
play a high tempo style, have taken that up another level this
year, if not quite clicking in their execution.
Last year during the World Cup, mindful of past failures,
they went back into their shell during the knockout stages of
the global showpiece, adopting conservative, no mistake tactics
to ensure they secured their second Webb Ellis trophy.
Under new coach Steve Hansen, however, the team has been
attempting to move the game forward, with a mobile pack just as
adept at hitting rucks and driving opposition backwards as they
are at getting wide to support ball carriers as the point of
attack is moved back and forth across the field at speed.
Atrocious weather conditions last week in Wellington, and a
bruising Argentina hoping to make their mark on the competition,
stymied that type of enterprise.
With a covered venue at Otago Stadium, however, many pundits
and fans will see the match as the opportunity to stamp that new
game plan on the world with authority, if the passes stick and
mistakes are eliminated.
By contrast, the Springboks appear content to stick to a
simple plan, with their massive pack bludgeoning their way down
field before flyhalf Morne Steyn engages his first, second and
third instinct to kick the ball, either for territory or high in
the air to force mistakes from the opposition.
STRATEGIC KICKING
The game's rules, however, have moved on, giving the
attacking side more incentive to hold on to the ball, which the
All Blacks seem keen to exploit, though Steyn appears happy to
stick what has worked for them in the past.
"We've won a Tri-Nations with the same game-plan and in 2007
we won the World Cup with these tactics. We have to stay with
this strategy," Steyn told Fairfax Media earlier this week.
"It's not kicking the ball away; it's kicking for a
purpose."
Coach Heyneke Meyer, who is also rebuilding the Springboks
with the eye to the 2015 World Cup, has backed Steyn to guide
his young team around the park, for the time being, and to play
to their strengths.
As such, he has named a massive loose forward trio, bringing
back Francois Louw to play as openside flanker, and Hansen said
it was no surprise for Meyer to make those selection decisions.
They've clearly underlined what their strengths are - it's a
kick-chase game, and a lot of driving and physicality up front,"
I can't imagine them wanting to change that, but you've got to
expect the unexpected as well."
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith,
12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Piri Weepu,
8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Sam
Whitelock, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Andrew Hore, 1-Tony
Woodcock
South Africa: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jean de
Villiers (captain), 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Francois Hougaard,
10-Morne Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem
Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Flip van der
Merwe, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai
Mtawarira.
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)
(Editing by John O'Brien)