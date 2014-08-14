WELLINGTON Aug 15 Veteran New Zealand centre Conrad Smith has withdrawn from the team to face Australia in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday in order to return home to await the birth of his first child.

The 77-test Wellington Hurricanes captain has been replaced in the squad by Ryan Crotty, the All Blacks said on their Twitter feed on Friday.

Rookie centre Malakai Fekitoa is expected to move from the replacements bench to partner Ma'a Nonu in the midfield.

The All Blacks are seeking a record 18th successive victory by a top-tier nation when they face the Wallabies at Sydney's Olympic Stadium. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)