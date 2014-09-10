WELLINGTON, Sept 11 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following team on Thursday to play South Africa in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Steven Luatua, 5-Jeremy Thrush, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Wyatt Crockett
Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Joe Moody, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Cory Jane