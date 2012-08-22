FACTBOX-Rugby-Africa 2 Super Rugby Conference
CAPE TOWN, Feb 20 Factbox on the four teams in the Africa 2 Conference in the Super Rugby competition:
AUCKLAND Aug 23 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has named the following side to play Australia in their Rugby Championship match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Ma'a Nonu, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Hosea Gear, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Wyatt Crockett.
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Brodie Retallick, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Aaron Cruden, 22-Ben Smith
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 20 Factbox on the four teams in the Africa 2 Conference in the Super Rugby competition:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 20 Factbox on the four teams in the Africa 1 Conference in the Super Rugby competition:
MELBOURNE, Feb 20 Factbox on the five Australian teams taking part in this season's Super Rugby competition: