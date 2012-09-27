Rugby-Scotland's Hardie ruled out of Six Nations

LONDON, Feb 26 Scotland suffered another injury setback on Sunday when it was announced that back rower John Hardie will play no further part in the Six Nations championship after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 29-13 win over Wales at Murrayfield. An MRI scan after the game confirmed the player damaged his medial collateral ligament before leaving the pitch in the first half and is expected to be out for several weeks.