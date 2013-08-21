WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following side on Thursday to face Australia in their second match of the Rugby Championship in Wellington on Saturday.
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Tom Taylor, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Steven Luatua, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Andrew Hore, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Jeremy Thrush, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Charles Piutau. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)