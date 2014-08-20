WELLINGTON Aug 21 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following team to play Australia in their Rugby Championship clash at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
New Zealand: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Wyatt Crockett
Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Steven Luatua, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Malakai Fekitoa (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury)