By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 6 Flyhalf Daniel Carter has
been ruled out of New Zealand's Rugby Championship clash with
Argentina on Saturday due to a calf strain, just hours after
being confirmed in the side.
Carter was named in the team earlier on Thursday and
appeared at a media conference but was then ruled out after a
team training session, coach Steve Hansen said.
"At training this morning it was apparent he would not be
able to play," Hansen said. "So we have done the sensible thing
and withdrawn him from the test match."
Hansen said Carter had been carrying the injury all week but
it had been hoped he would recover in time for the test at
Wellington Regional Stadium.
Aaron Cruden will now start the match in place of Carter,
while Beauden Barrett, who was not in the original 28-man squad
but had been training with the team during test weeks, will slot
in on the bench.
Hansen has also recalled Conrad Smith for the match after
the centre missed the two Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia
last month due to eye surgery.
Smith and Ma'a Nonu have had a long partnership at Super
Rugby and international level and were the first choice centre
pairing for the All Blacks during last year's World Cup
campaign, though they have not played together since beating
France to win the Webb Ellis trophy.
Smith had two surgeries on a detached retina following the
conclusion of the Super Rugby tournament and was unavailable for
the All Blacks victories over the Wallabies last month.
The 30-year-old Nonu was rested for the June internationals
against Ireland, and when he returned to the side for the Rugby
Championship he was moved out to centre to accommodate Sonny
Bill Williams.
Williams has since left on a short-term playing contract in
Japan and is then expected to link up with a rugby league club
in Australia.
"He is probably the leading centre in the world at the
moment," Hansen said of Smith. "His leadership, you can't put a
value on it and having him back is great.
"The combination of Conrad and Ma'a has been around for a
while and been very successful and we are expecting that
combination to deliver."
BETTER BALANCE
Smith's return will bring greater balance to the backline,
with Nonu and Williams both line-breaking players who appeared
to lack a little cohesion in linking with their back three in
the tests against Australia.
"He is pretty good at getting with the line breaker and that
should help," Hansen added.
"But converting line breaks is about us making the right
decisions by both the ball carrier and the support carrier."
Hansen made three changes to the forwards from that which
started at Eden Park against the Wallabies with Victor Vito
replacing Liam Messam at blindside flanker while lock Brodie
Retallick replaces Sam Whitelock.
Tony Woodcock has returned at loosehead prop after
recovering from a rib injury sustained in the first match
against Australia.
Both Messam and Whitelock move to the replacements bench
from which versatile Auckland prop Charlie Faumuina could make
his test debut, with Hansen expecting a tough battle up front
against the Pumas.
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith,
12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith,
8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Victor Vito, 5-Brodie
Retallick, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony
Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Charlie Faumuina, 18-Sam
Whitelock, 19-Liam Messam, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Beauden Barrett,
22-Ben Smith
