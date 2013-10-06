Oct 5 Results and standings after the fifth round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship on Saturday: - - South Africa 27 New Zealand 38 Argentina 17 Australia 54 P W D L BP Pts New Zealand 6 6 0 0 4 28 South Africa 6 4 0 2 3 19 Australia 6 2 0 4 1 9 Argentina 6 0 0 6 2 2 Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer - - Previous results New Zealand 28 Argentina 13 Australia 12 South Africa 38 Australia 29 New Zealand 47 South Africa 73 Argentina 13 New Zealand 27 Australia 16 Argentina 17 South Africa 22 New Zealand 29 South Africa 15 Australia 14 Argentina 13 Argentina 15 New Zealand 33 South Africa 28 Australia 8 (Compiled by Rex Gowar, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)