Oct 5 Results and standings after the fifth
round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship on
Saturday:
- -
South Africa 27 New Zealand 38
Argentina 17 Australia 54
P W D L BP Pts
New Zealand 6 6 0 0 4 28
South Africa 6 4 0 2 3 19
Australia 6 2 0 4 1 9
Argentina 6 0 0 6 2 2
Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a
bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven
points or fewer
- -
Previous results
New Zealand 28 Argentina 13
Australia 12 South Africa 38
Australia 29 New Zealand 47
South Africa 73 Argentina 13
New Zealand 27 Australia 16
Argentina 17 South Africa 22
New Zealand 29 South Africa 15
Australia 14 Argentina 13
Argentina 15 New Zealand 33
South Africa 28 Australia 8
