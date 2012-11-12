Rugby-Former All Black Carter apologises after drink-driving reports
PARIS, Feb 16 Former New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Nov 12 New Zealand flanker Adam Thomson and Australia lock Rob Simmons were cited on Monday following their teams' weekend rugby internationals against Scotland and France respectively.
Thomson was cited for "stamping or trampling" on the head of Scotland's Alasdair Strokosch, for which he was yellow carded in the All Blacks' 51-22 victory at Murrayfield on Sunday
Simmons, on as a replacement at the Stade de France on Saturday, was cited for a dangerous "tip tackle" on flanker Yannick Nyanga in the second half of the match won 33-6 by France.
Hearings for both players will be held before independent IRB-appointed Judicial Officers in London on Wednesday when both could face bans that end their involvement in their teams' European tours.
New Zealand play Italy in Rome on Saturday while Australia face England at Twickenham. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Alan Baldwin)
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Connacht coach Pat Lam has fired back at his All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen after being singled out for criticism and called an "ex-New Zealander" for his role in coaxing Steven Luatua to English club rugby next year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 A permanent three-man committee will review all incidents of foul play in Super Rugby this year in an effort to bring more consistency to the disciplinary process, southern hemisphere rugby bosses said on Thursday.