LONDON Aug 18 England scrum-half Danny Care was
on Wednesday ruled out of the World Cup starting in New Zealand
next month after injuring a toe.
England's governing body, the Rugby Football Union, said he
would undergo surgery later this week after damaging the toe
playing against Wales on Saturday.
England team manager Martin Johnson said: "We are all hugely
disappointed for Danny who has worked extremely hard and has
been an important part of the squad.
"We are fortunate to have depth at 9 with Ben Youngs back
into full training, Joe Simpson & Richard Wigglesworth."
England are due to open their World Cup campaign against
Argentina in Dunedin on Sept. 10.
