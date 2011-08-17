LONDON Aug 18 England scrum-half Danny Care was on Wednesday ruled out of the World Cup starting in New Zealand next month after injuring a toe.

England's governing body, the Rugby Football Union, said he would undergo surgery later this week after damaging the toe playing against Wales on Saturday.

England team manager Martin Johnson said: "We are all hugely disappointed for Danny who has worked extremely hard and has been an important part of the squad.

"We are fortunate to have depth at 9 with Ben Youngs back into full training, Joe Simpson & Richard Wigglesworth."

England are due to open their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Dunedin on Sept. 10. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)