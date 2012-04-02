PARIS, April 2 Brive fullback Julien Caminati
has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test, the
Top 14 club said on Monday.
"CA Brive Correze Limousin has been informed this morning by
the French federation of the provisional suspension of Julien
Caminati," Brive said in a statement on their website
(www.cabrive-rugby.com).
"(The suspension) follows a random anti-doping test carried
out on Feb. 18 that came back with an abnormal result."
Brive did not say which banned substance was fond in
Caminati's system.
Caminati, 26, has been playing in the elite with Brive since
2010.
