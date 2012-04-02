PARIS, April 2 Brive fullback Julien Caminati has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test, the Top 14 club said on Monday.

"CA Brive Correze Limousin has been informed this morning by the French federation of the provisional suspension of Julien Caminati," Brive said in a statement on their website (www.cabrive-rugby.com).

"(The suspension) follows a random anti-doping test carried out on Feb. 18 that came back with an abnormal result."

Brive did not say which banned substance was fond in Caminati's system.

Caminati, 26, has been playing in the elite with Brive since 2010. (Editing by Mark Meadows)