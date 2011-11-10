LONDON Nov 10 England will play world
champions New Zealand and the other southern hemisphere
powerhouses Australia and South Africa in next year's November
internationals at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said on
Thursday.
No November internationals are being played this year
because of the recent World Cup, but next year's autumn series
will start with a warm-up match against Fiji on Nov. 10, before
the clash with Australia seven days later.
South Africa provide the opposition on Nov. 24 with New
Zealand rounding out the series on Dec. 1. All four games will
kickoff at 1430 GMT.
England have lost their last nine meetings with New Zealand
and their last seven with South Africa but they have beaten
Australia in their last two matches, home and away.
In a statement on the RFU website (www.rfu.com), England
number eight Nick Easter said the matches are likely to be very
tough.
"These tests are a massive challenge especially with New
Zealand winning the World Cup," he said.
"The southern hemisphere has set the benchmark over the
years and we know that they hold dominance so it is always good
to pit yourself against them.
"Players and supporters love the northern v southern
hemisphere rivalry so there is a lot to look forward to."