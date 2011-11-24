LONDON Nov 24 Rob Andrew accepted full responsibility for the chaos swirling round the England rugby team but said again on Thursday that he had no intention of resigning.

The Rugby Football Union's (RFU) elite rugby director gave a series on interviews following Wednesday's leaked player reports that painted a damning picture of England's World Cup campaign which ended with the resignation of manager Martin Johnson.

"I am absolutely shattered by what is going on both on and off the field," Andrew told the BBC.

"The RFU has to sort itself out. This is rock bottom, the lowest of the low and it can't be allowed to continue.

"I absolutely accept responsibility for what is going on here. Does it mean I'm going to resign? No I'm not. Does it mean it's all broken? No it doesn't."

He told Sky Sports TV: "I have done a lot of soul searching, it's been a pretty tough last 12 months for everybody here and of course I've considered my position.

"It will be up to other people to decide what happens over this. I know where we are as a department. It's my job to move this department forward.

"But there are some big decisions to make over the next few weeks. We need a new chief executive and a new head coach."

Johnson was the third head coach to resign or be sacked on Andrew's watch, following Brian Ashton and Andy Robinson, and he said there would be no rush to appoint the next one.

He said he had a long list of people who had shown an interest in the job but did not rule out the idea of bringing in a caretaker coach for the Six Nations championship, which begins in February.

"We have to get the appointment right for the long term," Andrew said. "Personally, I would prefer him to be English but it has to be the best guy to take us forward to 2015 when we host the World Cup."

GREAT SUPPORT

At his resignation news conference last week Johnson said that Andrew had given him great support during the World Cup in New Zealand but the former England flyhalf said he could have done more when all the discipline-related problems began to get out of hand.

"The World Cup was not what it should have been," he said. "The players have let themselves down, the coaches have maybe not done as good a job as they should, I've not done as good a job as I should have done.

"I should have supported Martin more and we should have done better.

"It is unacceptable some of the stuff that has gone on but we haven't had a bad 12 months. We had a bad World Cup but we are not a hopeless case in terms of the players coming through. We have a very talented young squad and it is very exciting."

Andrew said the leaking of the confidential player reports was "despicable" and said the extracts published in The Times newspaper were misleading.

"I wish I knew who it was," he said. "We've got to find out because it's just not right.

"It's not a fair reflection on the players, on Martin or the coaches, or the game up and down the country," Andrew, said only an hour after attack coach Brian Smith resigned after being fiercely criticised by the anonymous player reports.

"We have to look at this and take those comments in context. Not all the players think that," he said.

"When you have anonymous information like this, you have a huge responsibility to deal with that correctly, because you are putting people's reputations and lives at risk.

"You are always going to get extreme views around coaches and players.

"That's not to say we don't take notice of them, because we do. But that should not, though, be played out in the public domain."

(Editing by Ed Osmond, to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)