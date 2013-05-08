LONDON May 8 England captain Chris Robshaw and several other senior players have been rested while 11 uncapped players have been called up for the three-match tour to Argentina and Uruguay, coach Stuart Lancaster said on Wednesday.

Back rower Robshaw, unlucky not to make the British and Irish Lions squad for Australia, will instead get some rest, along with Toby Flood, Danny Care, Brad Barritt and Chris Ashton - assuming they do not get the call as Lions injury cover.

Flanker Tom Wood, once in the frame to be Lancaster's first skipper before a problematic foot injury, will captain the squad which includes five players aged 21 or under.

Among the uncapped 11 are speedy wingers Jonny May and Christian Wade, rugby league convert Joel Tompkins and back rower Billy Vunipola, brother of Lions prop Mako.

"A few are being rested after a hard campaign but they will be considered by the British & Irish Lions should they be required," Lancaster said in a statement.

"We've selected a young and exciting side. The key principles in selection were threefold: first and foremost to win the games but also to develop strength in depth and more options in certain positions, and to give one or two players a physical and mental break. This is everyone's chance to step up.

"Tom Wood will captain the side and I am sure he will do a fantastic job, as he has the respect of all the players and management and we are looking forward to other leaders developing in the absence of some senior players."

England will play a combined South American team in Montevideo on June 2 and then tests against Argentina, also likely to be missing several key players, in Salta (June 8) and Buenos Aires (June 15). (Editing by Ken Ferris)