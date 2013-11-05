LONDON Nov 5 Argentina have made five changes from the team crushed 54-17 by Australia in the Rugby Championship last month for their opening tour match against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

New coach Daniel Hourcade named a side on Tuesday with three changes in the backs and two in the forwards plus a positional switch with Julio Farias Cabello moving from lock to openside flanker.

Juan Manuel Leguizamon will lead the side from his regular number eight position with brilliant youngster Pablo Matera moving from openside to blindside flanker to stand in for injured Rugby Championship captain Juan Fernandez Lobbe.

Maximiliano Bustos comes into the front row for injured prop Juan Figallo while a last-minute change in the match squad means Eusebio Guinazu retains his place in the team as hooker because Agustin Creevy withdrew due to injury.

Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino comes into the team at fullback in place of the injured Juan Martin Hernandez and Santiago Fernandez at inside centre for Felipe Contepomi, who marked his international retirement in the Oct. 5 match in Rosario.

Tomas Cubelli has been preferred to Martin Landajo at scrumhalf in a switch between two players who play their club rugby in the amateur Buenos Aires club championship.

Experienced centre Gonzalo Tiesi and uncapped teenage wing Santiago Cordero and young hooker Santiago Iglesias, both of whom were not in the Pumas squad during the Rugby Championship, have been brought on to the bench.

Hourcade took charge last week following the resignation of Santiago Phelan after Argentina's last place in the elite southern hemisphere Rugby Championship.

England, who beat Australia 20-13 last Saturday, won a two-test series 2-0 in Argentina in June.

The Pumas have beaten England once at Twickenham, in 2006.

Argentina continue their tour against Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 16 and Italy in Rome a week later.

Team: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli; 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon (captain), 7- Julio Farias Cabello, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Maximiliano Bustos, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Santiago Iglesias, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19-Manuel Carizza, 20-Benjamín Macome, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Gonzalo Tiesi, 23-Santiago Cordero (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)