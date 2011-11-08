LONDON Nov 8 England back Delon Armitage was
banned for five weeks on Tuesday for a dangerous tackle and
striking with the knee, the English Rugby Football Union (RFU)
said.
Armitage was playing for his club London Irish against Bath
in a Premiership match on Oct. 29 when both incidents occurred.
He has already endured a dismal year on the disciplinary
front, missing the Six Nations through suspension after pushing
a doping official, banned in May for three weeks for punching
and ruled out of the World Cup quarter-final against France for
a high tackle.
"Delon has unfortunately had several disciplinary issues
this year and it is a shame that he once again finds himself not
playing," head of the RFU disciplinary panel Jeff Blackett said
in a statement.
"However, we hope that he will learn from these events and
we look forward to him resuming the game he quite clearly feels
very passionate about."
Armitage lost his place as England fullback to Ben Foden but
was named in the World Cup squad and chosen to start on the wing
for the team's opening match in New Zealand against Argentina.
He started three of the four pool matches and came on as a
replacement in the other before missing the 19-12 defeat by the
French in the last eight.
Armitage will be available to return to action on Dec. 9.
