LONDON Jan 30 England back Delon
Armitage's disciplinary troubles returned to haunt him after he
was suspended from the Saxons squad on Monday after his arrest
on suspicion of assault following a nightclub altercation, the
RFU said in a statement.
"We take issues surrounding the behaviour of England players
very seriously and as such have decided to suspend Delon from
the Saxons EPS pending the result of the police inquiry. We will
then consider if further action is appropriate under the EPS
Code of Conduct," England caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster said.
Armitage, capped 26 times by England, was arrested in
Torquay on the south coast of England in the early hours of Jan.
29. He has been released on police bail while inquiries
continue.
Lancaster had left Armitage out of his elite squad for the
Six Nations tournament which starts next weekend and demoted him
to the second-string Saxons team.
Armitage, 28, endured a difficult 2011.
He missed the Six Nations through suspension after pushing a
doping official, was banned in May for three weeks for punching
and was ruled out of the World Cup quarter-final against France
for a high tackle.
In November, Armitage was banned for five weeks for a
dangerous tackle and striking with his knee while playing for
London Irish.
Lancaster, who has said he wants to be England coach on a
permanent basis, has already shown he will crack down hard on
players who step out of line following a World Cup campaign
blighted last year by ill-discipline on and off the pitch.
Scrumhalf Danny Care was left out of the Six Nations squad
after a second arrest in three weeks for alcohol-related
offences.
"High standards of behaviour are required from England
players on and off the field, and they also need to understand
that they should not put themselves in a potentially vulnerable
position or environment," Lancaster added on Monday.
