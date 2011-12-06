LONDON Dec 6 England wing Chris Ashton
will miss Northampton's Heineken Cup home and away matches
against French club Castres after he was suspended for four
weeks on Tuesday.
Ashton was found guilty of pulling Alesana Tuilagi by the
hair and dragging him from the field during an English
Premiership match against Leicester last Saturday.
The suspension starts on Wednesday and concludes on Jan. 3.
Northampton, last year's Heineken Cup runners-up, are third in
Pool One.
Another Northampton player, flanker Phil Dowson, was
suspended for two weeks for a dangerous tackle in a match
against Saracens on Nov. 26.
