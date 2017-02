LONDON Oct 31 England winger Chris Ashton will miss the test against Fiji next month but can face Australia after receiving a one-week ban for totting up three yellow cards for foul play at club Saracens.

"Chris Ashton suspended for one week. Sidelined from Sun, Nov 4 to Sat, Nov 10, free to play on Sun, Nov 11," the Rugby Football Union said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Fiji match on Nov.10 is the first of England's home November internationals with the Australia test taking place on Nov. 17, the South Africa match on Nov. 24 and New Zealand clash on Dec 1. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)