LONDON Nov 13 England winger Chris Ashton was included in a 23-man party for Saturday's test against Australia at Twickenham after missing the 54-12 win over Fiji through suspension.

Ashton was serving a one-week ban for totting up three yellow cards for foul play at club Saracens.

Ashton's recall means Ugo Monye, who scored a try against the Fijians on Saturday in his first international appearance for more than two years, has been released to return to his club Harlequins.

"It is tough on Ugo, who misses out this time, but Chris (Ashton) has been excellent in training and Charlie (Sharples) is rewarded for his performance at the weekend," coach Stuart Lancaster said in an RFU statement on Tuesday.

Sharples scored two tries against Fiji after starting on the right wing in place of Ashton. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tom Pilcher)