Rugby-Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON Nov 13 England winger Chris Ashton was included in a 23-man party for Saturday's test against Australia at Twickenham after missing the 54-12 win over Fiji through suspension.
Ashton was serving a one-week ban for totting up three yellow cards for foul play at club Saracens.
Ashton's recall means Ugo Monye, who scored a try against the Fijians on Saturday in his first international appearance for more than two years, has been released to return to his club Harlequins.
"It is tough on Ugo, who misses out this time, but Chris (Ashton) has been excellent in training and Charlie (Sharples) is rewarded for his performance at the weekend," coach Stuart Lancaster said in an RFU statement on Tuesday.
Sharples scored two tries against Fiji after starting on the right wing in place of Ashton. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Feb 22 England prop Joe Marler is reaping the benefits of his self-imposed exile from international rugby at the end of last season with the forward admitting the risky decision helped revive his love for the sport.
WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Nehe Milner-Skudder's return from a shoulder injury that brought his season to an end last year has been delayed further as the Hurricanes' outside back did not travel to Tokyo for their Super Rugby season opener against the Sunwolves.