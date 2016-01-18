LONDON Jan 18 England winger Chris Ashton faces a minimum 12-week ban that could rule him out of this year's Six Nations after being cited for allegedly making contact with the eyes of an opponent, the BBC reported on Monday.

The 28-year-old, recalled to the England squad last week by new coach Eddie Jones, will be the subject of a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday following an incident in Saracens' European Champions Cup game against Ulster on Saturday.

Ashton, a former rugby league player, has won 39 international caps in union, the last against New Zealand in 2014.

England start their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 6 against Scotland. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)