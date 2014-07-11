IRELAND BEAT ENGLAND 13-9 IN RUGBY UNION SIX NATIONS TO END THEIR 18-MATCH WINNING STREAK
LONDON, July 11 England World Cup-winning back Iain Balshaw has retired after failing to recover from a knee injury.
"After 16 months of unsuccessful rehab it is finally time to call it a day on my rugby career," the 35-year-old said on his official Twitter account on Friday.
Balshaw played 35 tests for England and three for the British and Irish Lions on the tour of Australia in 2001, scoring 13 tries in total.
He went on as a replacement during the 2003 World Cup final victory over Australia in Sydney but suffered a number of injuries during his career. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)
JOHANNESBURG, March 18 Wing Courtnall Skosan scored four tries as South Africa’s Lions thumped an ill-disciplined Queensland Reds 44-14 in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby: