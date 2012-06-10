June 10 England centre Brad Barritt will not take part in the second test against South Africa, in Johannesburg on June 16 after needing surgery on an eye injury, the Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.

Barritt required surgery after lacerating an eyeball during England's 22-17 defeat to the South Africans in Durban on Saturday.

An announcement on the RFU's Twitter feed said Barritt "will be available for third (test) after eye op. Back in full training start of next week."

The 25-year-old Saracens player appeared to be in an upbeat mood, saying on Twitter: "Thanks for all the messages! Had a small op this morning to repair a laceration of the conjunctiva in my eye. Will heal very quickly!" (Writing by Matt Barker; Editing By Alison Wildey)