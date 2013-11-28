Nov 28 Former England captain and Saracens lock Steve Borthwick will end his 16-year playing career at the end of the season in May, he said on Thursday.

"Very few players have the chance to retire on their own terms," Borthwick, 34, told the Saracens website (www.saracens.com).

"Saracens did ask me if I'd like to carry on but I feel that the time is right for me to finish playing at the end of the season."

Borthwick won 57 England caps and captained the side 21 times, the last occasion being against Scotland in 2010 which proved his final international appearance after he aggravated a knee injury. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Toby Davis)