JOHANNESBURG, June 11 England fullback Mike Brown has been ruled out of the three-test series against South Africa with a fractured thumb and will be replaced by Bath's Nick Abendanon, the team management said on Monday.

Abendanon, 25, has already joined the squad ahead of the second test against the Springboks on Saturday in Johannesburg, where he attended the weekend wedding of Bath team mate Pieter Dixon.

He was born in Johannesburg and made his test debut in Pretoria against the Springboks in 2007. He won his second and last test cap against France at Twickenham later that year. Brown will return home for an operation on his thumb.

England's backline will have to be further shuffled for the second test after centre Brad Barritt, another South African-born player, underwent a minor operation at the weekend for a lacerated eyeball.

"Barritt won't figure in this week's games, but will join us

in Johannesburg later this week," England media manager Dave Barton told Reuters.

South Africa staged a second-half rally to beat England 22-17 in the first test in Durban last Saturday. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by John Mehafey)