Rugby-Australia back Lealiifano's leukaemia in remission
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
JOHANNESBURG, June 11 England fullback Mike Brown has been ruled out of the three-test series against South Africa with a fractured thumb and will be replaced by Bath's Nick Abendanon, the team management said on Monday.
Abendanon, 25, has already joined the squad ahead of the second test against the Springboks on Saturday in Johannesburg, where he attended the weekend wedding of Bath team mate Pieter Dixon.
He was born in Johannesburg and made his test debut in Pretoria against the Springboks in 2007. He won his second and last test cap against France at Twickenham later that year. Brown will return home for an operation on his thumb.
England's backline will have to be further shuffled for the second test after centre Brad Barritt, another South African-born player, underwent a minor operation at the weekend for a lacerated eyeball.
"Barritt won't figure in this week's games, but will join us
in Johannesburg later this week," England media manager Dave Barton told Reuters.
South Africa staged a second-half rally to beat England 22-17 in the first test in Durban last Saturday. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by John Mehafey)
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 57 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 Ulster 37 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ospreys 23 Munster 25 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 15 13 0 2 392 204 7 59 2. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 3. Ospreys 15 11 0 4 436