LONDON, March 27 England fullback Mike Brown suffered symptoms of concussion following the Six Nations win over France and will miss his club side Harlequins' match against Saracens on Saturday.

Brown felt dizziness at the start of the week, the BBC reported, after England's 55-35 win over France which left them six points short of overhauling Ireland for the title.

Brown missed England's 19-9 defeat by Ireland in Dublin after failing to recover from concussion having been knocked out during the first half of the victory over Italy at Twickenham.

He returned for England's win over Scotland in their penultimate match before facing France.

Concussion is becoming one of the key welfare issues in rugby, with new control measures set to be introduced at this year's World Cup in England and Wales, including sideline video reviews by team-neutral doctors. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)