LONDON Nov 22 Fullback Mike Brown has been voted England's "Man of the Series" following his lively performances in the Twickenham tests against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

Brown was impressive in defence and attack, particularly in the wins over the Wallabies and Pumas, and looks to have secured his place as coach Stuart Lancaster's first-choice fullback after a previous spell on the wing.

Brown, who was the overwhelming choice of fans who voted in an internet poll, will donate the 1,000 pounds ($1,600) prize to the Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby charity.

"This is a special award as it is nominated by the supporters of England rugby and I am very grateful to everyone who voted," Brown said in a statement. "The support at Twickenham is always amazing and this award has capped a brilliant month for me and the team." ($1 = 0.6193 British pounds) (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Justin Palmer)