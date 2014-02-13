Feb 13 Rugby league wrecking ball Sam Burgess would have no problems switching to the 15-man code which would put him on the global stage, according to Australia's dual international Israel Folau.

British media have speculated the 25-year-old is set to leave South Sydney Rabbitohs in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) to head back to England and play rugby union in a bid for selection for the 2015 World Cup.

Burgess, who plays with brothers Luke, Thomas and George at South Sydney, has remained tight-lipped amid the media attention which has reached fever pitch before the start of the NRL season.

Wallabies back Folau, a stunning success in his switch to union last year following stints in Australian Rules football and the NRL, said the powerful prop would have no trouble with the transition.

"I really think he can, if that's what he wants to do," Folau said in comments published by News Ltd media on Thursday.

"He has got a great work ethic, I'm sure if he's making the decision to come over that is what he really wants to do, and he'll make the transition, no problems.

"All the best to him, I think it's good for the game."

Folau scored 10 tries, including two on debut against the British and Irish Lions, in his first season with the Wallabies, after being selected only a few months into his rugby union career with the Sydney-based New South Wales Waratahs in the southern hemisphere Super Rugby competition.

Folau has committed to rugby until after the 2015 World Cup and said Burgess would be mindful of the opportunities the higher-profile game would present.

"For me coming out of league, it is a good game that I enjoyed, but when you're playing rugby it expands out to the world," Folau said.

"You're going to different countries that I never imagined I would see or play in, different stadiums I wouldn't have played in if I was still in league.

"A World Cup is one of the biggest experiences you can get in world sport, that is something I am really excited about.

"For Sam, if he does decide to come over, those are the type of things he'll be experiencing if he is in the game long-term."

