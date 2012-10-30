Oct 30 Harlequins flanker Chris Robshaw has been retained as England captain for the November internationals, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster appointed Robshaw captain at the start of the year, despite only one previous appearance for England.

He led them to second place in the Six Nations championship and then on the tour of South Africa. Robshaw missed the drawn third test after injuring his thumb and was replaced by Dylan Hartley.

Lancaster delayed the announcement until after last weekend's round of Premiership matches.

"Chris has been outstanding on and off the field and we are delighted that he will captain the team for what will be an immense challenge in the QBE Internationals," he said in a statement.

"We have a strong leadership group in this squad and I know that Chris will be well supported by them in the weeks ahead."

Injured forwards Hartley and Courtney Lawes will return to Northampton to receive treatment on their knees and will be reassessed by the England medical team on Sunday.

England open their November campaign against Fiji at Twickenham on Nov. 10, before playing Australia a week later, South Africa on Nov. 24 and world champions New Zealand on Dec. 1.