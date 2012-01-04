LONDON Jan 4 Scrumhalf Danny Care will play no part in England's Six Nations campaign following his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

"He will not be considered by (caretaker coach) Stuart Lancaster," an RFU spokesman said.

In December, Care was fined by his club Harlequins and warned by Lancaster after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly following the team's defeat by Toulouse in the Heineken Cup.

The 25-year-old missed last year's World Cup in New Zealand because of a toe injury.

England open their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb. 4. Lancaster is due to name his initial squad on Jan. 11. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by John O'Brien)