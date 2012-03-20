Former England flyhalf Danny Cipriani has signed a three-year
deal with Sale Sharks in a bid to revive his international
career, the club said on Tuesday.
Exiled from the England team under former manager Martin
Johnson after winning seven caps in 2008, Cipriani moved to
Australia to join Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels for a fresh
start last season.
"Danny has been targeted by many European clubs, but has
chosen to be based in Manchester, as he feels that the Sharks
give him the best opportunity to fulfil his aspirations to be
the No. 1 fly-half in England by the time of the 2015 Rugby
World Cup," Sharks Chief Executive Steve Diamond said on the
club website (www.salesharks.com).
Known for his fondness for nightlife, Cipriani's first
season with Melbourne Rebels was not without controversy.
The 24-year-old was fined for a nightclub incident and spent
a month on the bench for breaching team curfew. Even though he
was keen to revive his England career, Cipriani last month ruled
out a drastic change in his lifestyle.
"I've got extra motivation this year to make sure I get in
the England side and to really improve on my performances from
last year," he told reporters in Melbourne.
"I'm not going to change too much. Mistakes happen and stuff
gets glamorised in the press."
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter
Rutherford)
