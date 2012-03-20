Former England flyhalf Danny Cipriani has signed a three-year deal with Sale Sharks in a bid to revive his international career, the club said on Tuesday.

Exiled from the England team under former manager Martin Johnson after winning seven caps in 2008, Cipriani moved to Australia to join Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels for a fresh start last season.

"Danny has been targeted by many European clubs, but has chosen to be based in Manchester, as he feels that the Sharks give him the best opportunity to fulfil his aspirations to be the No. 1 fly-half in England by the time of the 2015 Rugby World Cup," Sharks Chief Executive Steve Diamond said on the club website (www.salesharks.com).

Known for his fondness for nightlife, Cipriani's first season with Melbourne Rebels was not without controversy.

The 24-year-old was fined for a nightclub incident and spent a month on the bench for breaching team curfew. Even though he was keen to revive his England career, Cipriani last month ruled out a drastic change in his lifestyle.

"I've got extra motivation this year to make sure I get in the England side and to really improve on my performances from last year," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"I'm not going to change too much. Mistakes happen and stuff gets glamorised in the press." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Please click on for more rugby stories