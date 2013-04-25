April 25 Former England flyhalf Danny Cipriani was in hospital with concussion on Thursday after being hit by a bus, his club Sale Sharks said.

The 25-year-old had been on a night out in the northern English city of Leeds with his Sale team mates and a club spokesman confirmed he was being treated for concussion.

Cipriani, who has seven England caps, joined Sale on a three-year deal last year in a bid to revive his international career after a controversy-marred stint with Australian club the Melbourne Rebels.

While in Australia he was under the spotlight for breaching team discipline on a number of occasions.

Cipriani landed in hot water in 2011 for taking a bottle of vodka from the bar of a local nightspot without paying for it and was later stood down for a month for breaching team curfews and failing to turn up to training.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Patrick Johnston)